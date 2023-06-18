We are home after a visit with family in New England. Two grandchildren have new jobs, two graduated from high school, one is a college sophomore, two will begin 10th grade and one will begin sixth grade.

We focused on their future.

“Do you see your job as long term?”

“What are your plans for the summer?”

One high school graduate begins an art program in the fall. The other will major in biology at a nearby university. The college sophomore is interested in creative writing.

On our return journey, through our train window, we saw something else that will impact our grandchildren’s future — growing wildfire pollution from a hotter world.

Once home, I read two facts in David Wallace-Wells’ June 7 article in The York Times headlined “As Smoke Darkens the Sky, the Future Becomes Clear.”

“Across the country, the number of people exposed to extreme smoke days has grown 27-fold in a decade and exposure to extreme smoke events has grown 11,000-fold,” he wrote.

Even with a new filter, our air purifier is flashing red, evidence of another of Wallace-Wells’ reminders: “Staying indoors may not provide perfect protection.”

Again, we are called to action on behalf of our children around the world.

I’ll end with some good news. A report from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication indicates that 74% of Americans think global warming is happening, 65% think global warming is affecting weather and 61% understand global warming is mostly human-caused. More people are waking up to the reality of our climate crisis. Our children need all the encouragement they can get.

Polly Ann Brown

Manheim Township