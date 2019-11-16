Contributing to an already discordant, cacophonous din, paleo-conservatives braying in full chorus are declaring all-out war on that fetid, socialist cesspool California, epitomized by the Aug. 26 op-ed, “The real-time failure of democratic socialism,” by Rich Manieri.
The column, a primer in lazy journalism, predictably employs well-worn tropes — the usual drool — such as “hating rich people,” “free stuff.”
“Massive redistribution of wealth” is my favorite.
During the two-term presidency of that fervid Marxist, Republican President Dwight Eisenhower (in office 1953-61), the top income tax bracket was 70%, yet we had a booming economy. The Eisenhower government invested in human capital, less in corporate welfare.
An insistent refrain heard from conservatives, repeated here as well, is that “the largest American cities are populated and run by Democrats.”
Consider the state of Michigan, which from 2011 to the end of 2018 was run not by a Democrat but by a Republican governor, Rick Snyder. He and his state-run agencies were found to be partly responsible for the deadly water crisis in Flint. Examples of Republican malpractice elsewhere are legion.
That the views expressed in Manieri’s column are curiously blinkered seems self-evident.
The real California, not the fantasy state of Manieri’s imagination, with a Democratic majority in the state Legislature and a Democratic governor, is creating jobs far faster than the country as a whole and can boast the country’s second-highest life expectancy.
Daniel Ebersole
Lancaster