On June 21, LNP | LancasterOnline published an article from the Los Angeles Times about making potpie in the summer (“You can enjoy winter’s chicken potpie even in the summer”).

A potpie article from Los Angeles? Well, OK. That is fine, I guess. We just had potpie this past week. The chicken potpie we had was nothing like the picture in the newspaper. Ours was made in a pot. (Gee, potpie made in a pot. Who would’ve thought?) It was served in a bowl or on a plate. There was no crust.

The people in California who wrote the article obviously do not know about Lancaster County potpie. Are we sure the folks at LNP | LancasterOnline know about it?

The picture I saw in the newspaper was a crusted pie in a pie pan. Locals would call that either a chicken (beef, sausage, turkey, etc.) pie, a meat pie or a pan pie (it is made in a pan, not in a pot). Locals would never call that potpie.

I wonder why a newspaper in Lancaster County would publish such an article written by people in California when we have many people here who already make meat pies in the summer. Locally made meat pies are also available at some local grocery stores in the frozen food section. They are not referred to as “potpie.” Only the ones made elsewhere are mislabeled “potpie.”

Bob Reed

Colerain Township