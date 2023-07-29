The column by Cal Thomas published in the July 8 LNP | LancasterOnline (“Dire predictions part of our fabric for a long time”) questions whether “even just one” of the predictions about climate change has come true.

Well, yes, they have. Quite a few of them, in fact. Just days before Thomas’ column was published, Earth set all-time record highs for global mean temperature. Melting glaciers, melting Arctic sea ice, heat waves, increased flooding — these were all predicted by scientists and are happening.

Thomas’ willful ignorance — I’m not sure how else to characterize it — is disappointing. He is an important opinion leader for millions of people, especially conservative Christians, and many will read his column and conclude that they can ignore the science and continue business as usual.

This situation brings to mind the prophet Isaiah in the Old Testament. The powerful and ruthless Assyrian Empire was coming, and the people of Israel were not prepared. Most of them were ignoring the threat that lay ahead — and many so-called prophets were openly mocking Isaiah’s entreaties to take the threat seriously.

So the Lord instructed Isaiah to shed his clothes and walk around naked to get their attention. The story is told in Isaiah 20:1-6.

Isaiah’s stunt seems not to have been particularly effective. But it raises a question: How do we wake people up? Unfortunately, now — as then — some religious leaders seem to be among those most inclined to dismiss the threat and to sow the seeds for the disasters that are ahead.

Pam Stoner

Elizabethtown