The Cal Thomas column about U.S. government debt in the May 3 LNP | LancasterOnline (“Irresponsible spending could spell end of the US”) was disappointing.

It is unfortunate that Thomas takes shots at the poor in this column. He writes, “If you work hard, don’t take drugs, live within your means ... you are penalized with ... ever-higher taxes to pay for those who live irresponsibly, or who embrace ‘victimhood.’ ”

His suggestion that those who receive government benefits are irresponsible persons who relish being victims is unfair. And with COVID-19 raging, it is a bad time to suggest this. Thomas doesn’t understand how hard it is to be poor, or appreciate the resilience those in poverty often demonstrate.

But there’s another problem here. Government debt isn’t a function of spending per se, as Thomas implies. It’s a function of the ratio of spending to revenue. The reason why the U.S. is bleeding debt right now is because it is taking in less money. And this, in my view, is mostly due to the Bush tax cuts of 2003 and the Trump tax cuts of 2017.

So we might ask: Did Thomas oppose these tax cuts, which primarily went to corporations and high-income wage earners? No, he did not.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Let this sink in for a minute. The debt-fueled “end of the U.S.” that Thomas writes might be ahead is, in the end, a rhetorical weapon to wield against poor people and their supporters. It’s not something to take so seriously that well-to-do people should forgo hefty tax cuts.

This kind of argumentation lacks both integrity and charity.

Barry Stoner

Elizabethtown