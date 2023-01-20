In my youth, I heard a phrase a lot — so-called “half-truths.” Another concept I came upon when I studied socialist political science described “erroneous thinking.”

That was then. Today we have “the abandonment of intellectual discourse,” according to syndicated columnist Cal Thomas (“Where have the intellectuals gone?” Jan. 7 LNP | LancasterOnline).

Unlike Thomas, I do not see the problem that he describes as being on “both sides.” As I see it, the right has gone off the spectrum, as far as debate-worthy content is concerned. A half-witted assumption or blatant falsehood already discourages good conversation, and I believe that Republicans have mastered the lie, the “factoid” and the disingenuous topic. This can only lead to gaslighting the real facts on a path to crazier conclusions.

The young adult in my soul still carries some of those precautions I learned, though, admittedly, I feel my oats when mocking the corruption of philosophy that I see in the Republican Party.

The older persona is wiser and reminds his senior that, at this moment, it’s the conservative party that manufactures incompetence and has blurred the distinction between opinion and conspiracy. The left’s political responsibility is to guide the nation out of this decade of racist conservatism and white supremacy — but the left has to be held accountable for mistakes, too.

There may come a day, maybe in 50 years, when the left will make some errors. I only hope that the corrections on the left will be described as humanism, nonmilitarism and extreme compassion.

Egon de Uriarte

Lancaster