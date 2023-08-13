In the column “On China’s economy and America’s opportunity” in the June 25 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, Cal Thomas demonstrates a lack of good judgment about China.

Stating that China is “America’s greatest adversary and growing enemy” is poor judgment, since most consumer and tech products that Americans buy are made in China. Our trade deficit with China — $355 billion last year — indicates how in debt we are to that country. The idea of weaning ourselves from China by making more things here, while desirable, is a nonstarter.

Thirty years ago, American corporations, in their greed, began causing many local producers to send their know-how and factories to China, where low costs have benefited shareholders’ profits ever since, to their great glee.

Who in Congress or the Biden administration has the backbone and intelligence to reduce our dependence on China’s producers? Believe me, corporate America will not jeopardize its profits.

Calling it our enemy is no way to deal with China. Although, with vastly superior forces, our leaders think we can dominate China and the world militarily, this is the road map to disaster. Neither country wants an armed conflict that ends in nuclear war, but that is where we are seemingly headed.

America must change completely its attitude toward other great powers and concentrate on establishing friendly relations with them and cooperating with them to benefit ourselves and the rest of the world. If we are a responsible nation, we must recognize that there is no alternative.

Charles B. Lane

Lancaster Township