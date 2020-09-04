Cal Thomas’ column in the Aug. 29 LNP | LancasterOnline (“Republicans push back against liberal narrative”) leads me to wonder whether conservative pundits are delusional — or just propagandists using any possible argument to defend President Donald Trump.

Thomas attacks the “liberal narrative,” which he asserts attacks conservatives as racist. Thomas makes two arguments. The first argument is subject to testimonial fallacy. The second suffers from historical fallacy.

Two wealthy African American males, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and retired pro football player Herschel Walker, assert that Trump is not a racist. Their privilege of wealth and position insulates them from Trump’s personal attacks and rhetoric, and from the consequences of his administration’s policies. Their perspective, in my view, is biased by privilege and personal interest.

Thomas’ second argument credits Republicans with racial progress and accuses Democrats of racism. He mentions Dwight Eisenhower and Southern Democrats’ opposition to civil rights legislation in the early 1960s. He omits the part that Southern Democrats, like South Carolina Sen. Strom Thurmond, switched parties to become Republicans because of the passage of the civil rights legislation.

President Lyndon Johnson was reported to say that his legislative success had cost the Democrats the South for a generation. The Nixon Southern strategy then ensured that Republicans have controlled the South even longer than predicted by Johnson.

Many African Americans do not feel the same as Scott and Walker. Many consider Trump’s divisive rhetoric and attacks, his passive-aggressive support of white supremacists, and his immigration policies and proposed housing policies to be racist.

Despite bad arguments by pundits, Trump should not be the choice of voters interested in racial justice.

Gregory Hand

Manheim Township