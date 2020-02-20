One thing that's great about Comcast is that you know it will always find a way to raise your bill. My contract ran out, so Comcast raised my bill by $40 a month. When I tried to get a cheaper package, I was told it doesn’t have any. Then a month later, Comcast sent me a letter telling me that it is dropping two of the channels that were included with the package. It no longer included them, but if I still want to keep them, it would cost me only an additional $9.95 each a month, which would be $19.90 more a month.
Comcast is totally out of control. The state needs to do something about this. Who in the world can afford these prices, let alone we people on a fixed income?
Ken Beck
Lancaster