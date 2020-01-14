Comcast customers, beware — please check your newest bill and compare it with last month’s bill. I just received my first cable bill for 2020. My bill went up over $10 and I did not upgrade any of my services. But according to my bill, Comcast has raised the equipment rental fees, broadcast TV fees and franchise fees it is charging me. I am locked into a 24-month agreement to get a lower monthly price for middle-of-the-road channels. If I cancel before the 24 months are up, I have to pay a cancellation fee of $200-plus.
Yet it’s just fine for them to raise all their fees and charge me more when the point of signing up for the lower cost monthly payment for the 24-month period was to save money.
Bob Rinier
Lancaster