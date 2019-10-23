October is National Farm to School Month, a time to celebrate the connections happening all over the country between children and local food and farms. As a seventh-generation dairy farmer from Elizabethtown, I’m proud to provide my community with wholesome, nourishing milk.
One of the few foods produced locally and available every day, milk makes its journey from farm to school (and store) within 48 hours. Packed with calcium, protein and vitamins A and D, high-quality milk starts on the farm with the care we give our animals. That means a balanced diet and clean, comfortable living conditions.
Dairy farmers have long maintained a commitment to student health and academic success, including nutrition education in schools, supporting the expansion of school breakfast programs and access to free summer meals.
You can support Lancaster County dairy farmers by choosing local milk, cheese and yogurt when you grocery-shop. They come from a good place, produced by farmers who care about their cows, their land and their communities.
The website AmericanDairy.com has more. Thank you for your support!
Matt Espenshade
Conoy Township