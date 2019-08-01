Political party extremes dominate immigration discussions. And new immigration law is way overdue. So, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, if you don’t like current laws, change them. It’s your specific responsibility to create laws. And stop criticizing President Donald Trump. Per his oath, he’s enforcing the laws you, and Congress, created.
A recent Ellis Island visit led me to research immigration data. History and facts are very instructive. Here’s a brief summary with citations:
1. Ellis Island museum data: We sent home (and at their own expense) immigrants who were sick, had no money and/or were illiterate. Separation of families often occurred in those processing steps.
2. Deportation of immigrants here illegally (Pew Research Center): Of the past three presidents (including Trump), Trump is on a path for the lowest number of deportations.
3. Miscellaneous (joint Yale and MIT study): Literacy of the current immigrants here illegally is devastatingly poor. Forty-six percent do not have a high school education versus 9% of U.S. residents without one. And worse, the number of immigrants living in the U.S. illegally (22 million total) almost equals the 26 million legal immigrants who entered the U.S. between the peak years of 1880 and 1924 (about half of those through Ellis Island).
From 2000 through 2018, on average, 700,000 migrants entered the U.S. illegally each year versus about 750,000 naturalized citizens annually.
So before you accept the Democrats’ extreme immigration views, get the facts. It is astounding what we aren’t being told by both Democrats and the liberal media. Armed with facts, you can make more informed decisions.
Bill Kleine
Pequea Township