I used to hear people say we need a businessperson to run our country. I'm not hearing that as much anymore.

First, there are questions about the business performance of President Donald J. Trump.

Is he in fact a good business executive? The management of this COVID-19 pandemic has been less than stellar. It causes me to question if business skills do in fact translate well to running a democratic government. Just a question.

Edgar Stoesz

Akron