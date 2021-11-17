There has been a nursing shortage for as long as I have been in the field, and with this comes nursing burnout.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, so does nursing burnout, which has drastically increased the nurse shortage. As an experienced registered nurse and Millersville University nursing student, I have seen countless nurses, new and experienced, leave the profession completely.

Medical staffs are in dire need of an improved support system. In a study conducted in 2019, burnout was directly related to patient safety, deterioration of teamwork, job satisfaction and patient dissatisfaction.

Implementation of incentives are not enough to rectify the nursing shortage. Nurses need support within their facility, safe working environments and encouragement to commit to self-care.

According to one study, resilience training programs that teach coping techniques can increase the nurses resilience to challenges in the field.

Some employers, in response to staffing shortages, are relying on employees to fill the gaps by taking extra shifts or doing the work of two nurses. Employers should instead be acknowledging the need for a healthy work-life balance to prevent such burnout.

Burnout directly affects the quality of patient care and patient safety. An article from NBC News earlier this year notes that fatigue is linked to potentially deadly medical errors. Monetary incentives are not bettering the mental health and well-being of our nurses; we need improved physical support to keep them and our communities healthy.

Kayla Grimm

Manor Township