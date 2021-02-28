In 1979, the Lancaster New Era reported the murders of elderly siblings Mary and Horace Swarr in their Lancaster city home. Horace had been beaten, and then both were tied up, robbed and abandoned to die of starvation. They weren't discovered for at least a week. I was appalled when it happened.

In 1990, George Burkhardt was one of four Maryland men finally convicted of this brutal act a decade after it occurred. He was sentenced to life in prison.

This month, based on a recommendation by the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons, Burkhardt’s life sentence was commuted by Gov. Tom Wolf. It was one of 13 commutations by Wolf.

Wolf is quoted as stating, “They now have a chance to begin a life outside of prison that I hope is fulfilling for them.”

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, chairman of the Board of Pardons, added, “Each of these Pennsylvanians is fully deserving of the chance to return to their families and start a new life.”

I disagree.

In my opinion, Burkhardt earned the court-imposed life sentence and he should die in jail. Burkhardt had 10 years to come forward after the murders but failed to do so. His dying while incarcerated would be much more humane than what the Swarrs endured.

At age 83, why should Burkhardt walk free when he played a role in allowing two innocent people in their 80s to die of dehydration and starvation?

In my view, Wolf and Fetterman have re-victimized the Swarrs, unfairly robbing them of justice by commuting Burkhardt’s sentence.

Bob Bodnar

West Lampeter Township