In my opinion, one of the stupidest statements by a politician this year was the one delivered by South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem at a recent National Rifle Association gathering. She bragged to a cheering audience that her 2-year-old granddaughter has a shotgun and a rifle.

Comedian Jordan Klepper countered by stating that a youngster should be potty-trained before owning guns.

As gun-related deaths and injuries continue to multiply across our country, this seems like a good time to review the words of the Second Amendment and then read the opinions expressed in 1991 by Warren Burger, the 15th chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. His comments follow:

— “The gun lobby’s interpretation of the Second Amendment is one of the greatest pieces of fraud, I repeat the word fraud, on the American people by special interest groups that I have seen in my lifetime.”

— “The real purpose of the Second Amendment was to ensure that state armies, the militia, would be maintained for the defense of the state.”

— “The very language of the Second Amendment refutes any argument that it was intended to guarantee every citizen an unfettered right to any kind of weapon he or she desires.”

Those three sentences were offered at different times and in different ways by Burger. He spoke the first sentence during an interview on PBS News. He wrote the second and third sentences in articles about the Bill of Rights for The Associated Press.

Robert Balthaser

Lebanon