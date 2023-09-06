I read with interest The Associated Press article in the Aug. 30 LNP | LancasterOnline regarding Maine’s Atlantic puffin colonies having nesting success in the summers of 2022 and 2023 (“Maine’s puffin colonies rebound”). It is good news for puffins and for anyone who enjoys nature.

Scientists stated that warm waters off the New England coast would reduce fish populations that puffin birds depend on to feed themselves and their young. But fish called sand lance thrived in abundance this year, handsomely feeding puffins and their chicks.

That says to me that we don’t know everything about the abilities of wild plants and animals to survive in today’s world. Some species of life apparently are more adaptable than we give them credit for. I’ve read that some polar bears, for example, change their diets to beluga whales and snow goose eggs when seals are not available to them because of a lack of ice sheets.

Many kinds of wildlife are amazingly resilient, which is good news for them and us. Look at your lawns to see adaptable wild plants and animals. That life has already survived drastically changing habitats caused by human activities.

Some species of life will become extinct, as many have in the past. But other species will adapt to changing environments and survive in the midst of human activities, as many kinds of life already have. Rejoice in the number of species doing well today because of their ability to change their lifestyles to fit into changing, human-made habitats.

Clyde McMillan-Gamber

New Holland