During U.S. House impeachment hearings, it seemed nothing would deter the mirthless princes of darkness, Reps. Jim Jordan and Devin “Benghazi” Nunes — abetted in their madness by the Republicans’ attorney, the morose Steve Castor. They revealed their basest nativist, birtherism impulses by accusing Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman of dual loyalties.
Vindman, a naturalized American, was “offered” the position of Ukrainian defense minister, which the national security aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says “was clearly a joke.”
Fired Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, a naturalized American, also testified. Despite withering scorn directed at her from President Donald Trump, I’m confident most Americans are impressed by her 33 years of service as a diplomat. She has received numerous awards for outstanding performance in Ukraine and elsewhere and is an accomplished polyglot. She apparently became expendable when she was perceived as an obstacle to Trump’s nefarious schemes.
Fiona Hill, a former official at the U.S. National Security Council and a naturalized American, also testified. Unless the U.S. Constitution is amended, naturalized citizens are ineligible to become a U.S. president. Gratitude to our diplomats — the “deep state” — who provide an essential bulwark against malign forces in the world: to wit, Viktor Orban, Vladimir Putin and their ilk, and emphatically Trump.
Bret Stephens, writing for The New York Times, observed: “People who have known tyranny tend to make the most of liberty. People who have experienced desperation usually make the most of opportunity. It’s mainly those born to freedom who have the knack for squandering it.”
Daniel Ebersole
Lancaster