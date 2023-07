This is an observation regarding the denials to Sam Lombardo’s requests to raze a dilapidated 19th-century row house for the purpose of the expansion of his business (“Another shot,” July 20 LNP | LancasterOnline).

I contrast this with my memories of the charming buildings formerly on the second block of North Queen Street. The original Woolworth five-and-dime store was located in the first block.

All are gone.

Linda Gossman

Lancaster