I write in reaction to the Sept. 18 letter “LifeGate pastor responds to article” by Pastor Don Lamb.

Filter the dross in what the LifeGate emissary wrote and, in my view, you are left with this ore: We are insisting that everyone fix our problems. We are the unifying movement of America. We have insisted that everyone work together for the common good.

In my view, “common good” here implicitly means “what we want,” over and against the objections of others.

Smelted, this ore becomes fascism. It is what gives fascism that name: that all parts of the society be bound together to serve one authority, which defines and imposes what that authority perceives to be the collective good. In that view, pluralism and diversity cannot be tolerated. There can be no community of communities. The collective us can only be their particular us. Any “them” is intolerable.

Intentionally or coincidentally, J.R.R. Tolkien offered an apt image of the concept in “The Lord of the Rings.”

“One Ring to rule them all,

One Ring to find them,

One Ring to bring them all

and in the darkness bind them.”

Blyden Potts

Shippensburg, Cumberland County