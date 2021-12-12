A recent letter to LNP | LancasterOnline (“ ‘Build Back Better’ helps Americans,” Nov. 28) extolled the “Build Back Better” plan, listing many features, from “enhanced” climate and weather research to replacing lead pipes in homes. Every item on the list is a desirable goal, but how many have been enacted and which are merely rosy statements of intention? Or propaganda?

Let’s talk about action. President Joe Biden halted the Keystone XL pipeline, reducing our independence from foreign energy sources, eliminating thousands of jobs and causing distress in Canada, our longtime partner. Decreased availability of fuel will affect every home.

Biden switched from successful border policies to one that is more wide open, irresponsibly allowing entry for immigrants. Some may carry disease and others could be drug suppliers, criminals and opportunists of all sorts. Why did Biden do this? The only reason I can imagine is that each immigrant is viewed as a potential voter.

In a haphazard plan, Biden brought some Americans and Afghans to the U.S. from Afghanistan, leaving behind others — as well as our stockpile of weapons for use by our enemies.

The pandemic has, in my view, become Biden’s tool to divert attention from other serious issues. A seeming lack of presidential concern for law and order has encouraged vandalism and destruction across the country. Teachers unions have gone rogue. Biden and Democrats have promoted radical teaching about racism and white supremacy.

I believe that Biden’s “accomplishments” are failures! We have lost international prestige as we saunter toward socialism, led by elitists who care nothing for you and me.

Peggy Atkins

East Hempfield Township