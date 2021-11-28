Numerous pundits, like Stuart Wesbury (“The ‘Build Back Better’ plan will make things worse,” Nov. 7 op-ed), and politicians, like U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, warn us that the “Build Back Better” plan presents horrible dangers to our freedom and our country.

What dangers do these laws and proposals cause? Here are some things that have already passed or have been proposed:

— For Medicare recipients, it provides hearing aids and caps out-of-pocket costs.

— It improves drinking water by replacing lead pipes that bring water into homes.

— It caps the cost of insulin for diabetics.

— It finances family leave for a new baby or for an ill family member and provides enhanced home- and community-based health care so people can stay at home and avoid going to nursing homes.

— It improves health care delivery for veterans by modernizing Veterans Affairs facilities and speeding up claims processing.

— It supports enhanced climate and weather research.

— It finances high-quality preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds (saving most American families more than half of their spending on child care) and extends the Child Tax Credit.

The costs of the reconciliation bill that passed the U.S. House and is now in the Senate have been proposed to be covered by increased IRS oversight on tax dodgers, increased taxes on persons with incomes above $400,000 and enforcement of the international 15% minimum corporation tax.

Unlike the underperforming Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, these benefits would reach about 80% of the working class. Far from endangering us, it empowers many who were left behind. This is a good plan, not one that’s dangerous to our freedom and our country.

Ginny Gibble

Lancaster Township