Congratulations to Gov. Tom Wolf for his completion of another on-time budget with no major new taxes; this is a major achievement. Interestingly, the new budget devotes more than half of our state spending toward two institutions: schools and prisons. One could reasonably expect our investment in education to reduce our need for prisons. Perhaps a closer look at how we fund our public schools could provide a better return from our investment in education and also reduce our prison population. Well-educated people should not commit crime.
Our local public schools struggle under a funding system based largely on property taxes. A $5,000 annual property tax is essentially a 10% income tax for a typical $50,000 income household, but a mere 5% tax for our $100,000 per year friends. Many local legislators have expressed support for property tax elimination, but claim there is not enough overall support for elimination in Harrisburg.
With the 2019-20 budget that recently passed, Wolf is in a strong position to convert our public school funding base from the property tax to the income tax. Raising our income tax to 7.5% could provide more than enough money to eliminate the property tax and have money left over to extend sales tax exemptions to more items. Lowering the cost of basic living could make crime less attractive and reduce the flow of folks into our prisons.
Joe Heller
New Holland