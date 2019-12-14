Enough with the Tabitha Buck articles and, for that matter, with all of the people involved. Did anyone ever think to consider what the family of Laurie Show has been going through since this has all happened? They don’t want to relive it every day. Their daughter is never going to grow up and have a family of her own.
I don’t care that Buck gets to go back to a life outside of prison. Laurie Show doesn’t get that chance and never will. So each time you print anything related to that fateful day long ago it is just salt in the wounds of this family and friends of the family. Please just let it go.
Tina Coumbe
East Lampeter Township