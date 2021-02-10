After more than 50 years, the annual wreath-laying for President James Buchanan at Woodward Hill Cemetery will not be attended by students from James Buchanan Elementary School. That is because James Buchanan Elementary School in Lancaster will be renamed soon. There will be no longer the birthday celebration at Wheatland, Buchanan’s Lancaster home, with students dressed in period clothes telling the unabashed story of this man, his family and the times in which he lived and served. The final nails have been placed in his coffin through the partial story being told of him. No school will allow me to gather students to study as well as celebrate his life as congressman, senator, ambassador to two nations, secretary of state as well as president. He is being portrayed as a horrid racist without any regard to the times in which he lived. I am told that schools in Lancaster will still study him. Really? Why?

Tim Mackey

Lancaster