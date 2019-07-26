Oh, I absolutely must respond to your July 13 Betty White story (“60 years ago, Betty White hit Ephrata stage”) about when she was in Ephrata in 1959! I personally “saved” her from a “drunken admirer” while she was there — or so I thought!
I was working in the Ephrata Legion Star Playhouse that summer and took my job very seriously! While tallying up my evening “take,” an older man and a younger man came to the box office window and asked to see Betty White, and I explained that she was out for dinner and I couldn’t possibly tell them where she was. (I was, of course, protecting her from any unwanted admirers.) In my humble opinion, the older man had been drinking — maybe, maybe not — so he immediately said, “Well, I’m Cliff Arquette and I’ve come over from Gettysburg to see her!”
Now, really, I could have hardly been expected to recognize Cliff Arquette (from “The Jack Paar Show”) without his stage makeup and attire! Should I have been?
Well, I immediately got in touch with the place where White was dining, and from there it went. And I “caught heck” because I hadn’t called the public relations man in charge so that he could get the Lancaster newspapers over to Ephrata pronto for some publicity pictures and a story.
And, oh yes, the young man was Mr. Arquette’s son.
A fond remembrance — albeit embarrassing!
Joanne K. Rohrer
(Kennel in 1959)
Manheim Township