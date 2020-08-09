Having served in law enforcement for 19 years prior to entering the ministry, I must make a comment regarding the June killing of Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta.

Although one can certainly assume that Brooks drove his car to Wendy’s, the police officers in question did not observe him driving intoxicated on a public highway. The Wendy’s drive-thru is not a public road. In fact, we know that Brooks was simply asleep in his car at this location. While this was a situation that required some manner of response on the part of the police, an arrest was not, in my view, the proper action to take. As many legal commentators have stated, police officers have the power of discretion in these and many other situations. I believe the officers should have simply parked Brooks’ car and called for someone to take him home. This would have been the rational thing to do.

We also do not have full clarity on whether the police officers verbalized the arrest and/or informed Brooks of his rights. If true, this, of course, presents other issues.

All of this is an outrage, because it is basic policing. As I wrote in a June 10 letter (“Respect leads to a better society”) police work is challenging and necessary. As a former police sergeant and county detective, I can attest to this reality. However, radical changes must take place to prevent these occurrences. It seems to me that training, culture and attitude are significant in this regard.

Rev. Dr. Henry (Harry) Covert

Mount Joy