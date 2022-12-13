I have four daughters who graduated from Warwick High School. They all received a very fine education at Warwick. They are all contributing members of society with good jobs and families. Some of the best classes they took at Warwick were classes that made them think and become aware of differing viewpoints. Because to me, this is what education is about — broadening awareness and learning to think critically. Awareness leads to empathy and understanding.

There is now a faction in the Warwick School District who wish to narrow our children’s viewpoints, to present only one vision of our world. They want to bring their religious views into the public schools. While I’m happy for them to live by their own beliefs, I am adamantly opposed to them foisting their outlook onto everyone else, especially in a public school setting. There are private Christian schools in Lititz that teach their worldview. A publicly funded school, though, should not cater to just one faction of students.

I sincerely hope Warwick will maintain an open-minded view of educating children, so that students can learn about the diverse cultures and ideas that make up our community and the wider world.

Pat Meyers

Lititz