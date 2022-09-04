I agree with the Lancaster County commissioners’ hesitancy last week to fund the broadband access proposal by Upward Broadband.

I agree that internet access is necessary for all citizens in Lancaster County for school, work and entertainment. But we also need consumer protection. There is no citizen control over rates and services; it’s only what the market will bear.

That being the case, let the market pay for the infrastructure. Providers that worked well were bought up by bigger entities that reduced services. We buy and they upsell.

Our costs are set by companies maximizing profits and share prices with your capital and your investment. Pennsylvania needs to make internet services a public utility.

John Mroz

Strasburg