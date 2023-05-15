I was quite disappointed when I read the Sports section of the April 24 LNP | LancasterOnline and there wasn’t any report on the semifinal soccer games at Wembley Stadium in England.

British soccer is fast becoming a popular sport in the United States. Two rival teams — Manchester United and Manchester City — won their respective FA Cup semifinals to advance to the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium on June 3.

In the history of British soccer, two rival teams from the same city have never met in the FA Cup final. This rivalry is so big that I recommend the game to any folks who have a liking for professional soccer. It will be shown on ESPN+ on June 3.

I promise it will be a game to remember. I also hope that the Sports section of LNP | LancasterOnline will report on the game.

John T. Lee

Lancaster