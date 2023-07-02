I was interested in Associated Press writer John Flesher’s article in the June 15 LNP | LancasterOnline about 19 gray wolves being introduced to Michigan’s Isle Royale National Park in the Lake Superior island chain in the winter of 2018-2019 (“Wolves’ return restores balance”).

Exploding moose and beaver populations eating themselves out of house and home and destroying the island’s forests were the reasons for releasing wolves on Isle Royale.

But, Flesher writes, there is a debate about whether people should intervene in designated wilderness areas where federal law “lets nature take its course.” Advocacy group Wilderness Watch’s view is that wolves should not have been released on Isle Royale.

But moose and beaver populations have dropped since wolves were introduced to Isle Royale. The wolves kept those mammals more within the limits of their vegetative food supplies, probably saving them from starvation and disease as a result of overpopulation. And the island’s forests and wildlife were probably saved from being destroyed by too many plant-chomping moose and beavers.

Predators have a role in keeping plant-eating populations in check, generally preying on old and impaired plant-eaters that are easier to catch. Healthy survivors of predation have ample vegetative food, without destroying it. Nature is more in balance and an ecosystem is healthier because of predators.

I believe the National Park Service people were correct in introducing wolves to Isle Royale to save its forests from overeating, injury and death by populations of moose and beavers too large for those woods to feed adequately. Populations of wildlife within the bounds of their food supplies are healthier than overpopulations of wild animals starving in destroyed habitats with inadequate food.

Clyde McMillan-Gamber

New Holland