In the Oct. 9 LNP, Page A1 carried a below-the-fold “White House vows no cooperation” (of impeachment process) story with a photo of President Donald Trump.
Buried on Pages A6 and A9 were stories about actions of tremendous humanitarian interest taken by the Trump administration regarding the blocking of shipments of products from China and Southeast Asia that have been identified as using slave labor in their production facilities (“Costco-linked company flagged for forced labor”), and travel bans being slapped on Chinese officials who have been party to the brutal detentions, abuses and long ongoing persecution of the Chinese minority Muslims of western Xinjiang province (“US bars top officials for Muslim crackdown”).
Both of these human rights violations being addressed by the Trump administration are major issues and deserve better placement in the paper.
Theresa Newell
New Holland