According to its website, “The mission of Lititz recCenter, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, is to enrich the lives of the community by providing exceptional programs and facilities that promote the participation of individuals, families, businesses and groups from all backgrounds,” and it serves nearly 8,000 members. The recCenter should reconsider canceling the SilverSneakers program because it’s being subsidized by fee-paying members.
According to the most recent Form 990, the recCenter had revenue of $4.139 million resulting in $879,574 after expenses. The Lancaster County Community Foundation’s Extraordinary Give on Nov. 22 showed the recCenter only received 27 donations totaling $2,955, of which $1,000 came from two donors. It placed 419 out of 521.
While the Extraordinary Give had a record year, I was told the recCenter blamed its lackluster performance on “technical difficulties.”
SilverSneakers members pay for the program out of their premiums to insurance companies. It is not free. Shifting cost from the insurance company to the individual results in double payment and hardship to some seniors. The program exists to encourage seniors to have better physical, as well as mental, fitness. Why would they continue as members of the recCenter, when SilverSneakers is available at many other local facilities? As a nonprofit, even if the recCenter passes break-even dollars with this policy, it will undoubtedly serve far fewer members of the community. That seems counter to its mission statement. It would seem more reasonable if the recCenter encouraged donations than its closed-lip, nontransparent approach.
Steven Gordon
Lancaster