Recently, I had to travel to the Willow Street area for a meeting. I didn’t realize how badly Prince Street was being torn up for construction. Needless to say, I spent 25 minutes stopped in traffic.
Years ago, LNP used to list ongoing road construction projects. Please bring them back in the Sunday edition.
I can’t keep track of all these projects, but with your resources, you can keep your readers informed.
Projects on Route 222, the Route 322 intersection with Route 222, proposed new hospital construction, UGI projects, local municipal paving projects, road improvements because of new construction projects, emergency repairs on North Lime Street — help! My head is spinning, make it stop! Make my commute easier.
Ken Fillo
Elizabeth Township