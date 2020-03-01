I’m kinda glad to see some press on highway litter (Feb. 23 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Lancaster Watchdog, “Trash litters the main highways”).
It is truly becoming a disgrace.
I’m retired, so don’t drive daily, but frequently enough to have seen trash spilling out of trash trucks, too, and there is nothing you can directly do about it.
Maybe if the trucks were clearly identified on the rear with the hauler’s name, phone and truck number, a courtesy call to draw their attention to a particular incident would help.
But the real problem is not with them but the public in general.
Back in the 1970s there was a “Don’t be a litterbug” campaign at many different levels that seemed to help.
We did a bit of traveling in those days and our teenage sons were very aware of litter on the side of the road, and while we and they could do nothing directly about that, we believe they became good citizens today by recycling and picking up trash on walks and hikes.
Let’s bring back the litterbug campaign.
Larry Motter
Elizabethtown