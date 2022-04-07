There is a lot of anguish over how to help Ukraine thwart Russian air power. We might well look to the Flying Tigers.

Before America entered World War II, we sent a “private citizen,” Claire Chennault, to China to view its plight. We then loaned China money to buy 100 P-40B aircraft from the company Curtiss and helped recruit about 100 former pilots from the U.S. Army Air Corps.

Neither China (invaded by Japan in 1937) nor Russia (invaded by Germany in June 1941) objected to this, even though the U.S. was supposed to be neutral.

Flying Tigers 2.0 might look very similar. It would not be hard for the U.S. to loan money to (name a country) to buy U.S. fighter planes, then recruit recent U.S. military pilots to fly as volunteers (similar to the Russian “volunteers” who helped invade Crimea in 2014).

How could the descendants of the Chinese and Russians of 1941 object to Flying Tigers 2.0?

Don Nelson

West Lampeter Township