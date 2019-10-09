As Congress pushes to complete legislation in October, it should reassert congressional authority over when our country goes to war and return to the wisdom of the Constitution — that the decision to go to war cannot be left to one person.
Three presidents have interpreted the 2001 and 2002 authorizations for the use of military force as giving them the power to wage war without congressional approval; we have been at war continuously since passage of the 2001 measure.
War has changed. Wars don’t begin and end the way they used to. In the “war on terror,” the enemy is not a definable nation. Civilian lives are lost, lands are destroyed, and refugees are left with no homes or country that wants them. There is the continued loss of military lives, and the cost is trillions of dollars. We must change.
A bipartisan group of more than 130 representatives supports the efforts of U.S. Rep Barbara Lee, D-Calif., to repeal the 2001 and 2002 authorizations as an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act and the defense appropriations bill. Veterans groups on both sides of the aisle support repealing the authorizations.
To anyone who wants to support this effort to make Congress own its responsibility, send this simple message to your representatives: “Please preserve House provisions to repeal the 2001 and 2002 AUMFs in the final defense spending bill and NDAA, respectively.” They’ll know what you mean, and you’ll be doing something important for your country and for your fellow human beings.
Christine Crocamo
West Hempfield Township