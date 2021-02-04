Many historians rank Lancaster’s James Buchanan as the worst of our U.S. presidents. This is by no means unanimous, but numerous lists do place him in the cellar.

Take heart, local Buchanan fans. I believe your man just moved up a notch. There is a new former president on the scene, and I believe he just moved solidly into last place.

In my view, Donald Trump’s time in office and certainly his last few months of delusion and rancor — throwing loyal sycophants under the bus at will — give him an iron grip on the bottom of the heap.

Let us hope and pray that no one will ever challenge his dishonest and ego-driven record, as our country might not survive a despot who exceeds Trump’s shameful term.

Good riddance — and a brighter day for James Buchanan.

Dick Coyne

West Lampeter Township