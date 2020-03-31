All of us are like fish out of water with the total disruption of our normal routines — work, gym, movies, dining out and recovery meetings, which are a vital part of our changed lives.

Recovery meetings are full of priceless information to aid us in living one day at a time without the use of alcohol or drugs. You see, for most it’s the fellowship of recovery — seeing the same people, getting a hug, being told how good it is to see you, just the feeling of belonging. It’s all amiss, for now. I pray that this too shall pass, soon!

We are very fortunate today to be able to see people online. When I came into recovery in the mid-1980s, we had phone therapy when we couldn’t get to meetings. Now we have Facebook, Skype, Zoom, etc. In this scary — yes, scary — time we really get to practice what we have learned because, you see, this program is portable. We practice these principles in all areas of our lives! If you have lived through terrible situations in your past — most of us have — we will surely live through this. My choice is to hold tight to a faith that works under any and all conditions! Breathe and pray. Our higher power is in charge. Keep hope alive!

Janet Ulrich Mitchell

Lancaster