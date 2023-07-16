Mass extinction is defined as the loss of a large number of species within a relatively short period of geological time. It’s thought to be due to factors such as a catastrophic global event or widespread environmental change that occurs too rapidly for most species to adapt. Fossil records reveal there have been five such mass extinctions in the history of the planet.

In a 2009 article titled “The Sixth Extinction,” paleontologist Niles Eldredge postulated that another mass extinction began about 100,000 years ago when humans began to migrate out of Africa, into Europe and beyond. He wrote that recent studies demonstrate that the activities of humans have directly caused an extinction rate that was estimated to be about 30,000 species per year back in 1993.

That number equates to three species going extinct every hour. This number has been steadily increasing and is now an estimated nearly 100,000 species going extinct per year — an astonishing 11 species lost per hour.

Eldredge predicts that, without modifications to human activities, the extinction of more than 90% of all species will occur in our lifetime. He warns that humans will eventually become one of those extinct species if we don’t change our behavior now.

Climate change is but one of the symptoms of human activity, though seemingly one of the most destructive, as evidenced by the weather extremes we are currently experiencing. Our species is very adaptive; however, there will be a point at which all species — including our own — will go extinct on a planet that is too toxic and no longer viable for life.

It’s up to us whether “The Sixth Extinction” continues to its grim conclusion or we change our behavior in time to save the planet and ourselves.

Jim Merrell-Thomas

East Lampeter Township