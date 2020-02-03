The final act of the 2008 financial crisis will be the 2020 election. The 2020 election will be about the future shape of the American enterprise system as seen through the eyes of the younger generation, a seed planted in the 2008 crisis. This reshaping of American capitalism is not something new in American life, and every generation has to face up to it. So why the reshaping?
At its center, capitalism is about competition, efficiency, greed, profit and gain — all low- to middle-horizon principles, not anything like the high principles of religious morality. In a country as Christian as America, the low principles of the enterprise system have always been accepted because their byproduct has meant better medicine, better food, better things to make life better.
What happened in 2008 was that the byproducts of the enterprise system were no longer better things for a better life but, rather, debt, lost homes, slippery banking and exploitative finance. Throw in a perceived threat to the environment from an unregulated economy, and a new generation wants to revisit the shape of American capitalism.
The reaction of President Donald Trump to this is to make American conservatism even more coarse and mannerless than it already is. Though extremely intelligent, American conservatives now have an intelligence much bigger than the dimensions of their harsh personalities.
Liberals, in contrast, are concerned about everything, which when taken too far ends in something like political correctness. It’s the concerned vs. the coarse in the 2020 election.
Matthew Atlee
Lancaster