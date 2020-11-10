Once again, America, we have had a presidential election that results in roughly one-half of the country choosing one thing and roughly one-half of the country choosing the other.

I think it is time we acknowledge that, as much as we would like to completely and permanently win our national argument and squelch the other side, they are not going away and we are not going away.

Isn’t it time that we stopped the demonizing and began to offer each other some grudging respect?

There is an organization called Braver Angels that got started after President Donald Trump was elected in 2016. It got 10 Trump voters and 10 Hillary Clinton voters around a table and watched and listened. Rather than going for the jugular, there was refreshingly real conversation. And, at the end of the event, everyone knew that this had to become a movement.

That was four years ago, and the movement has grown. In the COVID-19 era, everything is online, but people can still be surprised by their ability to share space and expand minds.

Braver Angels has several ongoing projects. In this time of election uncertainty, it has a “Letter To America” that I encourage people to read and see if they would sign on to (braverangels.org/hat).

I encourage LNP | LancasterOnline to research this civic renewal organization and do a feature on it. I, for one, am hungry and thirsty to talk with folks outside “the tribe.” I have had some very refreshing and enlivening experiences because of Braver Angels.

Claudia Kirk

Bart Township