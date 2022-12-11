Thank God for newspapers. The people who make the news possible for us to understand work very hard.

Hate is hard — very hard — to understand. A sole man, Russian President Vladimir Putin, is essentially holding the world hostage while people die from bombs, lack of food and the cold. Ukraine is the world’s breadbasket; these people only want to farm and feed the world.

What has Putin done that’s positive? He has made mothers cry over their dead children. Brave journalists get the truth out to the world.

Here in Lancaster County, we have the ExtraGive bringing love, help and positivity to us all. We have free public places; beautiful walking trails and ponds in summer; and lovely lighted trails and statues at Christmas. So much beauty.

Then we have Putin and the journalists keeping him honest. The world should demand justice.

Thank you for keeping us honest, too.

Ruth A. Bailey

East Lampeter Township