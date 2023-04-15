The Democrats have lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with trying to get former President Donald Trump, who is running for the 2024 presidential nomination.

Rather than stopping the crime wave in New York City, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is doing President Joe Biden’s dirty work.

Bragg is ignoring murders, burglaries and assaults. A member of Biden’s family received a lot of money from Chinese entities. Now, Chinese investors are coming and buying U.S. land and ports.

Jim Hagy

New Holland