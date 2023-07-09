As an independent centrist, I am strongly critical of the two-party political prison the United States has been in for so long. But as such, I have to ask supporters of President Joe Biden this: Do you truly believe that the slap on the wrist given to Hunter Biden for his crimes is fair when you consider how much stiffer the punishment would be for any one of us regular citizens, especially Black Americans?

It seems that nobody who is a staunch Republican/conservative or a staunch Democrat/liberal will ever call out their own side — while always condemning their political enemies for the exact same thing. Fox News and MSNBC are two sides of the same coin.

If former President Donald Trump is guilty of crimes he’s going on trial for, then Republicans should condemn him for that. But then, too, when liberal politicians commit crimes, Democrats should also condemn them.

But instead, both sides (yes, both) have double standards and whataboutisms. I find that here on the LNP | LancasterOnline Letters page often, as well.

One writer claimed that Trump was being treated like everyone else. I disagree, because why then aren’t Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden also being charged? I’d say they were just as careless and guilty with classified information as Trump, whom, by the way, I do not like or support.

It’ll take a strong centrist movement to save this country.

Wendy Wesselhoft

Manor Township