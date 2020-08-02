In response to the July 26 letter “Trump does not act in godly way,” I am curious to know the actions the letter writer plans to take in order to “remove President Donald Trump from national government.”

The writer is rightly offended by Trump’s “hurtful and even filthy words and phrases.” However, I would suggest that the writer research Joe Biden’s words upon the signing of the Affordable Care Act by President Barack Obama on March 23, 2010, as a blatant example of filthy language and that he then consider if it is still a wise idea to “shun my party in a presidential election for the third time.”

To the writer and others who are planning to forsake the Republican Party in November, I’d ask that you put your thinking caps on and remember the multitude of times that the same hurtful and filthy words have been used by members of the opposite party — in particular those used by Biden during the 2020 campaign.

Nancy Carlisle

Quarryville