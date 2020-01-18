The removal from office of President Donald Trump, whether by vote of the Senate or his losing in the general election of 2020, will be good for both major political parties.
When you have over two dozen Republican U.S. senators and representatives who do not seek reelection, it cannot be that they enjoy working with Trump. Also, when the Republican Party loses lifelong conservative members like George Will and Joe Scarborough, that cannot be good for the party.
For the Democrats, because the Republicans will not have another candidate for president — it’s highly unlikely there will be enough Republican senators who will do the correct thing and vote for conviction in the impeachment trial — the removal of Trump in the general election of 2020 will allow the country to rebuild broken relationships with our allies, improve the health care of our citizens, regain the respect of our enemies, recommit the USA to working with other countries on climate change, etc.
The Republicans can spend time rebuilding their party and repairing the damage Trump has done to the party. Because as former President Barack Obama said, having two healthy political parties is good for the United States of America. Hopefully, they will also seek common ground and work with the new president; there is scant evidence that Trump has worked with both chambers, even when the Republicans controlled both.
Gerald Lefchik
Manheim Township