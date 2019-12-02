An independent, I find Democrats and Republicans irresponsible.
Millions of Americans who are inadequately educated, poor, homeless, unemployed, incarcerated or addicted, plus those who are school dropouts or are dealing with mental health issues, are largely forgotten.
Crime and other ills result from unemployment. “Building strong families” and “restoring the middle class” promises by politicians must be carried out. “Strong families” means addressing out-of-wedlock births and dysfunctional homes.
“Handouts” (the bigotry of low expectations), which kill incentive and pride, are not the way to address inequality. Also, inequality cannot be addressed without accountable border control, nor without “accountable capitalism.”
Elizabeth Warren’s agenda is far left, but her Accountable Capitalism Act requiring all stakeholders, not just shareholders, to share in corporate wealth makes sense. Many of America’s social ills have grown in parallel with the earnings imbalance between CEOs and workers (287 to 1 ratio in 2018). Forty years ago, when the ratio was 80 to 1, the wealthy were still quite wealthy. Greed derailed the capitalism that built a more broadly prosperous country. Ten years of higher taxes on extreme wealth ($10 million) would be justifiable.
Forty-eight million able-bodied Americans are unemployed, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics and U.S. Commission on Civil Rights; our human capital is being wasted. We must stop filling jobs (about 22 million) with immigrants who are here illegally.
By educating for job needs and having all able-bodied Americans working, we can improve the health of American families, and we can reduce indebtedness. It would be much to be thankful for.
Melvin “Pete” Snyder
West Donegal Township