I read with interest the July 21 LNP | LancasterOnline letter (“Concerns about Elizabethtown project”) about Elizabethtown Borough Council’s approval of a conditional-use application for improvements to the stadium and track at the Elizabethtown Area High School.

Unfortunately, the letter mischaracterized what happened at the meeting. The letter writer said he attended the meeting — which means he heard borough council’s attorney explain at the outset that the matter before council only had to do with zoning. It was not borough council’s role to judge whether it’s good or bad to install a turf athletic field or build a field house. Nor was it council’s role to decide if a school district project will have an impact on property taxes.

As the borough council’s attorney told the audience, all of those matters are to be addressed to the Elizabethtown Area school board.

For the record, I am a member of Elizabethtown Borough Council. I am also a paid coach of two athletic teams at Elizabethtown Area Middle School. Because of this ethical conflict of interest, I recused myself from the discussion at the hearing and abstained from the vote.

Jeff McCloud

Elizabethtown