The land of the free and the home of the brave suddenly resembles a nation held hostage in a low-budget Hollywood movie.

Our Southern border is overflowing with trespassers who apparently didn’t get President Joe Biden’s memos to mask up and practice social distancing and his pleas for them to remain in their own countries.

Apparently Biden is suffering a severe case of hypocrisy-runneth-over syndrome. Even though the trespassers seemingly ignored his COVID-19 hysteria and threats, some of them are arriving at the border wearing “Biden Please Let Us In” T-shirts.

Thanks to Biden’s blunders, the crisis at our border is overwhelming. The drug cartels and gun-runners are using women and children to gain entry into America, and our supposedly humanitarian Democratic Party is seemingly ignoring this dilemma.

America was built by hard-working, law-abiding immigrants — quite unlike the mob mentality that now seems to be suffocating our border.

In addition to the fence-jumpers at the border, America seemingly is also under siege by homegrown extremists whose radical agenda is eerily similar to Democratic Party progressives who appear to be worker bees within the socialist movement. Their seeming goals are to decimate free speech, rewrite the dictionary and punish anyone who dares to challenge their viewpoint. The president’s silent acceptance of this revolt should frighten all Americans.

Freedom is a gift that cannot be replicated. I pity anyone who fails to appreciate the freedom we enjoy, but perhaps the freedom-haters are in luck. Our borders are seemingly wide open, and they should go there and run in the other direction. I’ll be happy to wave goodbye.

Kathy E. Hondares

East Lampeter Township